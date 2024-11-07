Jaylon Jones Injury: Placed on injured reserve

The Bears placed Jones (shoulder) on injured reserve Thursday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Jones was injured in last Sunday's Week 9 loss to the Cardinals and will now miss a minimum of four games. The 27-year-old defensive back has appeared in eight games this season, seeing 76 snaps on defense and another 140 on special teams. Jones has 15 tackles (13 solo) and two pass breakups.