Jaylon Jones Injury: Won't return against Titans

Jones (throat) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Jones suffered a throat injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Given that the game has entered the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, he may have been held out for the rest of the contest out of precaution. His practice participation over the week will determine his availability for Week 17 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29.