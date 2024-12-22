Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylon Jones headshot

Jaylon Jones Injury: Won't return against Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 2:40pm

Jones (throat) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Titans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Jones suffered a throat injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Given that the game has entered the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, he may have been held out for the rest of the contest out of precaution. His practice participation over the week will determine his availability for Week 17 against the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Jaylon Jones
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now