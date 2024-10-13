Fantasy Football
Jaylon Jones News: Drawing Week 6 start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Jones is expected to start at cornerback in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Jones will pick up his first start since the 2022 season as he steps in as a replacement at one of the boundary corner spots for Tyrique Stevenson (calf), who is inactive. Over his five appearances on the season, Jones has tallied four tackles and two pass breakups across 104 total snaps (10 on defense, 94 on special teams).

Jaylon Jones
Chicago Bears
