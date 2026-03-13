Jaylon Jones News: Returning to Chicago
Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has played all four of his pro campaigns with Chicago, though he was briefly on Arizona's roster last offseason. The Ole Miss product has played more snaps on special teams than on defense each of the past three years and figures to continue working as a depth cornerback in 2026.
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