Jaylon Jones headshot

Jaylon Jones News: Returning to Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Jones is signing a one-year contract with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jones entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has played all four of his pro campaigns with Chicago, though he was briefly on Arizona's roster last offseason. The Ole Miss product has played more snaps on special teams than on defense each of the past three years and figures to continue working as a depth cornerback in 2026.

Jaylon Jones
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Jones See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaylon Jones See More
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 9 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 9 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
133 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 9 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
134 days ago
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 8 Overview
NFL
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks Matchups Report: Week 8 Overview
Author Image
Mario Puig
140 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 8 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
141 days ago