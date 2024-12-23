Jaylon Moore Injury: Done for season

Moore (quadriceps) is done for remainder of the 2024 regular season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Moore suffered a quadriceps injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, which will now sideline him for the team's final two games of the 2024 campaign. Spencer Burford (calf) replaced Moore at left tackle versus Miami, but his status is currently uncertain for Week 17 versus the Lions on Monday Night Football.