Jaylon Moore News: Headed to Kansas City
Moore (qudriceps) is slated to sign a two-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs on Wednesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Moore finished last season with the 49ers on injured reserve, but with a new deal inked, he appears to be healthy and ready to be Kansas City's left tackle. The Western Michigan product operated primarily as a backup in San Francisco but did start 12 games over four seasons with the 49ers, including five last season.
