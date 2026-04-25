J.C. Davis headshot

J.C. Davis News: Taken by Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Giants selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 192nd overall.

Davis started at left tackle in each of his last four collegiate seasons, the last two of which were spent with Illinois, and he was named to the All-Big Ten First-Team in 2025. His 6-foot-4, 322-pound frame makes him a stocky blocker who has good quickness with his feet, and he could emerge as an NFL-level starter with continued improvement. For now, he figures to serve in a reserve role at offensive tackle behind Jermaine Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas (hamstring).

J.C. Davis
New York Giants
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