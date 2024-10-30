Fantasy Football
JD Bertrand headshot

JD Bertrand Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:43pm

Bertrand (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Bertrand played 37 total snaps (16 defensive and 21 on special teams) and recorded two total tackles in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay; however, it appears he picked up a concussion in the process. He'll need to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to suit up in Week 9, when the Falcons host the Cowboys.

JD Bertrand
Atlanta Falcons
