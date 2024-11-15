JD Bertrand Injury: Missing another week

Bertrand (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bertrand downgraded to a DNP on Friday after opening the Falcons' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions. The rookie from Notre Dame must still pass through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before taking the field again. Expect Rashaan Evans to serve as one of the Falcons' top rotational inside linebackers until Bertrand returns.