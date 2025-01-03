Fantasy Football
JD Bertrand

JD Bertrand Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Bertrand (eye) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

The rookie linebacker from Notre Dame was limited in practice throughout the week due to an eye issue, but it now appears he still has a chance to suit up for the Week 18 divisional matchup. If Bertrand is unable to play Sunday, Josh Woods will likely serve as the Falcons' top reserve inside linebacker.

JD Bertrand
Atlanta Falcons

