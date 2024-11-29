Fantasy Football
JD Bertrand headshot

JD Bertrand News: Good to go vs. Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Bertrand (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Bertrand missed the Falcons' last three regular-season games due to a concussion. He was able to log consecutive full practices to end the week, and he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's game. The rookie fifth-round pick has logged 10 tackles (seven solo) across eight regular-season games.

JD Bertrand
Atlanta Falcons
