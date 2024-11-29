JD Bertrand News: Good to go vs. Bolts

Bertrand (concussion) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Bertrand missed the Falcons' last three regular-season games due to a concussion. He was able to log consecutive full practices to end the week, and he has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocols ahead of Sunday's game. The rookie fifth-round pick has logged 10 tackles (seven solo) across eight regular-season games.