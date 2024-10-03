JD Bertrand News: Set for start Thursday

Bertrand is positioned to start Thursday's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers due to Troy Andersen (knee) being ruled out and Nate Landman (calf) still on IR, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Bertrand, a rookie fifth-round pick, will be tasked with taking on a starting role after being mostly limited to special teams to begin his career. He played eight defensive snaps (11 percent) versus the Saints in Week 4 after playing just one defensive snap, the first of his NFL career, in Week 3. Andersen, while filling in for Landman in Week 2 and Week 3, played 94 and 99 percent of defensive snaps, so Bertrand could be thrust into a similar spotlight role versus Tampa Bay's offense.