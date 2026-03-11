Jedrick Wills Injury: Gets deal from Chicago

The Bears agreed to terms with Wills (knee) on a one-year contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Following back-to-back injury-ruined seasons in 2023 and 2024, Wills sat out the 2025 campaign to let his knees heal. He's still just 26 years old and was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2020 Draft by the Browns. Wills gives the Bears a risk-free flyer at left tackle after Ozzy Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon in the wild-card win over the Packers in January.