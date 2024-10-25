Jedrick Wills Injury: Won't play Week 8

Wills (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wills was unable to practice all week and will be held out for a fifth straight game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday that Wills' knee injury is the same knee that was surgically repaired last year, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Wills will look to return to practice ahead of the Browns' Week 9 contest against the Chargers on Nov. 3.