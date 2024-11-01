Jedrick Wills News: Returning to action Week 9

Wills (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Wills didn't play Week 8 due to a knee injury, but he logged an LP/LP/FP progression in practice this week to set up his return to action Sunday. He's logged every offensive snap in three of the four games for which he's been able to suit up this season.