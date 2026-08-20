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Jeff Caldwell Injury: Dealing with hyperextended knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Caldwell suffered a hyperextended left knee in Wednesday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

An athletic specimen at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds with 4.31 speed, Caldwell landed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in April. He played nine offensive snaps in last week's preseason opener but failed to corral his lone target.

Jeff Caldwell
Kansas City Chiefs
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