Jeff Caldwell Injury: Reverts to IR
Caldwell (knee) reverted to the Chiefs' injured reserve list Tuesday, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.
Caldwell hyperextended his left knee during Wednesday's practice and was promptly waived with an injury designation. The wide receiver will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on injured reserve unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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