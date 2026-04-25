Jeff Caldwell News: Bolstering the Kansas City corps

Caldwell is slated to sign with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Caldwell started 31 games in college, with 11 of those coming in his first and final season at Cincinnati in 2025. The wide receiver had 478 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a primarily outside receiver for the Bearcats. The 23-year-old has many weaknesses, such as questionable play strength, inconsistent yards after catch and inconsistent releases, but one thing stands out that could mitigate many of the problems: speed. Caldwell has exceptional straight-line speed (4.31-second forty-yard dash) and accelerates fast whenever he touches the ball. The Chiefs' coaching staff will work with the young player on the more technical aspects of his game, but Caldwell is likely joining the team because coach Andy Reid excels at getting players into open space. If Reid and Caldwell can find a way to set up in the open field, the Cincinnati alumni could easily add himself to the laundry list of gadget wide receivers the Chiefs used to build a dynasty.