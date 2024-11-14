Fantasy Football
Jeff Driskel News: Emergency QB for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Drisker (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday night's game against Philadelphia, but he will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

As the emergency quarterback, Driskel will only see the field if starter Jayden Daniels and backup Marcus Mariota were both to be knocked out of Thursday's game due to injury. Driskel hasn't taken a snap on offense since Week 2 against the Giants.

