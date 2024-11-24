Fantasy Football
Jeff Driskel headshot

Jeff Driskel News: Emergency QB for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 9:40am

Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Dallas but will serve as Washington's emergency third quarterback.

Driskel won't count against Washington's game-day roster limit but will be eligible to play if Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota suffer injuries Sunday. Driskel has appeared in only one game this season, playing one snap during the Commanders' 21-18 win over the Giants in Week 2.

