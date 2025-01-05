Jeff Driskel News: Emergency third QB again Week 18

Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive and serving as Washington's emergency third quarterback Sunday versus the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Driskel has consistently worked as the Commanders' emergency QB on game days this season, and he's logged just one snap (in Week 2 against the Giants) on the campaign. As usual, Driskel will be able to enter Sunday's matchup only if No. 1 QB Jayden Daniels and No. 2 QB Marcus Mariota are unable to play due to injury, illness, or ejection.