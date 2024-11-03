Jeff Driskel News: Serving as emergency No. 3 QB again

Driskel (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 9 matchup versus the Giants but will be available as Washington's emergency third quarterback, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

It will be the third straight week that Driskel serves as Washington's emergency No. 3 QB. The veteran signal-caller can enter Sunday's contest against New York only if Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are ruled out due to injury, illness or ejection.