Jeff Okudah Injury: Gets designation to return
Houston designated Okudah (hip) for return from its injured reserve list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Okudah has spent the Texans' last eight games on the sidelines rehabbing a hip issue he picked up in Week 1 at Indianapolis, but it now seems he could have a chance to play in Week 10 versus the Lions. Houston's first official practice report of the week Wednesday will shed more light on his potential availability for that game.
