Jeff Okudah Injury: In concussion protocol

Okudah was limited in practice Wednesday due to a concussion.

The Texans last played Christmas Day versus Baltimore, so if Okudah suffered the concussion in that game, he's at least had an extended period of time to try to recover. Still, he'll need to clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to be able to suit up in Week 18 versus the Titans. Okudah logged a modest 25 percent of Houston's defensive snaps in the Week 17 loss to the Ravens.