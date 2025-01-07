Fantasy Football
Jeff Okudah Injury: Limited in practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Okudah (concussion) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

The cornerback missed the Texans' regular season finale against the Titans due to the head injury, and before that game, he also began the week with a limited practice. Okudah's status Wednesday will therefore be worth monitoring ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Chargers. Myles Bryant and Kris Boyd should see more playing time if Okudah can't go by Saturday.

