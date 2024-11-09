Fantasy Football
Jeff Okudah Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Okudah (quadriceps) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Okudah has been on injured reserve since injuring his hip in Week 1 against the Colts. He was designated to return from IR on Monday, and while he was able to log a full practice Friday, he's not yet ready to return. Okudah's next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against Dallas on Monday, Nov. 18.

Jeff Okudah
Houston Texans
