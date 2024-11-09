Jeff Okudah Injury: Won't play Sunday

Okudah (quadriceps) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Detroit.

Okudah has been on injured reserve since injuring his hip in Week 1 against the Colts. He was designated to return from IR on Monday, and while he was able to log a full practice Friday, he's not yet ready to return. Okudah's next chance at suiting up will be Week 11 against Dallas on Monday, Nov. 18.