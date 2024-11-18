Fantasy Football
Jeff Okudah News: Active Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Okudah (quadriceps) is active for Monday night's matchup with the Cowboys.

The cornerback suffered the quad injury in Week 1 and missed the next nine games, but he was activated from injured reserve Monday. Okudah should serve as a depth piece at corner against the Cowboys. The 2020 first-round pick played on five special-teams snaps but no defensive snaps in his only appearance this season.

