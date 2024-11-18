Jeff Okudah News: Active Monday night
Okudah (quadriceps) is active for Monday night's matchup with the Cowboys.
The cornerback suffered the quad injury in Week 1 and missed the next nine games, but he was activated from injured reserve Monday. Okudah should serve as a depth piece at corner against the Cowboys. The 2020 first-round pick played on five special-teams snaps but no defensive snaps in his only appearance this season.
