Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff Okudah headshot

Jeff Okudah News: Cleared to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Okudah (concussion) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Okudah ended the week with consecutive full practices, and he has done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. Barring any setbacks, the 2020 first-round pick should start opposite Derek Stingley at outside corner for Saturday's AFC wild-card clash.

Jeff Okudah
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now