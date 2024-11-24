Fantasy Football
Jeff Okudah News: Healthy scratch for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 9:46am

Okudah (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Okudah played 28 snaps (12 on defense, 16 on special teams) Week 11 against the Cowboys and finished with two solo tackles. However, the 2020 first-round pick will be a healthy scratch Sunday as Kris Boyd, M.J. Stewart and Ka'dar Hollman serve as the Texans' rotational corners behind Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter and Jalen Pitre. Okudah's next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 1.

