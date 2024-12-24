Jeff Okudah News: Likely to move into starting role

Okudah will likely start at outside cornerback Wednesday against Baltimore, with Kamari Lassiter moving to the slot now that Jimmie Ward is on IR due to a foot injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

When Ward has hurt in the first half of this past Saturday's game against Kansas City, Lassiter moved into the slot while Okudah entered as an outside corner. That's likely to be the arrangement again Wednesday, as Ward was shifted to injured reserve Monday -- 10 days after Jalen Pitre (pectoral) landed there. Okudah worked primarily as a starter last season with Atlanta but has logged just 58 defensive snaps -- 37 of which came after Ward's injury last week -- over five contests this year. He hurt his hip in Houston's first game of the season and missed the team's next nine matchups before returning Week 11.