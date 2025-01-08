Jeff Wilson News: Free agency looms

Wilson rushed twice for minus-four yards during Sunday's 32-20 loss to the Jets.

Wilson handled a depth role early in the year and down the stretch for Miami, though he was a healthy scratch for much of the middle of the season. Across nine regular-season appearances, the veteran running back tallied 16 carries for 57 yards and secured all three of his targets for 19 yards. The 29-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.