Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeff Wilson headshot

Jeff Wilson News: Healthy scratch for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:51am

Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

The Dolphins will go with a three-man backfield of De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright for Sunday's contest. Wilson hasn't played since Week 4 against the Titans, and he will likely be a healthy scratch moving forward unless any of the other three running backs on the active roster are sidelined.

Jeff Wilson
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now