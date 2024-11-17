Jeff Wilson News: Healthy scratch for Week 11
Wilson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.
The Dolphins will go with a three-man backfield of De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright for Sunday's contest. Wilson hasn't played since Week 4 against the Titans, and he will likely be a healthy scratch moving forward unless any of the other three running backs on the active roster are sidelined.
