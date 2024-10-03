Jeff Wilson News: Turns in full practice

Wilson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wilson was limited to just two total snaps in Monday's 31-12 loss to the Titans after hurting his knee in pregame warmups, but his ability to put in a limited practice Wednesday followed by a full session Thursday clears up any concern about his availability heading into Sunday's game at New England. De'Von Achane remains the top option in the Miami backfield, and Wilson could soon see his modest backup role disappear if Raheem Mostert (chest) is able to put an end to his three-game absence this weekend.