Jeff Wilson News: Works as No. 3 back again

Wilson rushed three times for five yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Browns.

Wilson again worked as the third backfield option for Miami behind De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert, but none of the Dolphins' running backs were able to get much going on the ground versus Cleveland. The veteran will continue working ahead of Jaylen Wright during Week 18's regular-season finale against the Jets, though his role isn't one that carries notable fantasy value.