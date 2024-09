Simmons (elbow) remained sidelined for Friday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Coach Brian Callahan labeled Simmons as "day to day," Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Through three games this season, Simmons has 11 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks. The Titans will release their final injury report Saturday, as they face the Dolphins on Monday night.