Jeffery Simmons Injury: Dealing with Tommy John injury

Simmons told reporters Tuesday that he has a Tommy John ligament tear in his left elbow, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

A ligament injury in a baseball pitcher's throwing elbow would normally lead to Tommy John surgery and a lengthy recovery timeline, but Simmons relayed Tuesday that he does not require a procedure at this time. He was seen in street clothes with a large brace on his left elbow during the Titans' 31-12 win over the Dolphins on Monday. Tennessee is on a bye in Week 5, and Simmons' goal is to continue to work with trainers to gain full extension in his left arm. The 2019 first-round pick said he expects to return for Week 6 against the Colts on Oct. 13. Simmons has logged 12 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, across three regular-season games this year.