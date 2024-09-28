Jeffery Simmons Injury: Listed as doubtful vs. Miami

Simmons (elbow) did not practice Saturday and has been tagged as doubtful for Monday's game against the Dolphins, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Simmons injured his elbow during the Titans' Week 3 loss against the Packers. The injury has been severe enough for him to miss all three practices this week, and it appears unlikely that the 2019 first-round pick will suit up Monday. Keondre Coburn is the most likely candidate to see more snaps on the Titans' defensive line alongside starters T'Vondre Sweat and Sebastian Joseph-Day.