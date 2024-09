Jeffery Simmons Injury: Logs DNP

Simmons (elbow) did not practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Simmons suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Packers, despite seeing his typical workload. With the Titans not playing until Monday against the Dolphins, his absence Thursday isn't likely too significant. He'll have opportunities to get on the field Friday and Saturday as well, before determining his stats for MNF.