Jeffery Simmons

Jeffery Simmons News: Logs sack in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Simmons recorded eight total tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Colts.

The All-Pro interior defensive lineman tied Harold Landry for Tennessee's second-leading tackler while also being the only Titan to sack Anthony Richardson in Sunday's loss. Simmons has appeared in 14 games this season, recording 66 total tackles, including 5.0 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. He's expected to remain one of the focal points of Tennessee's defense during the team's final two regular-season games.

Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans
