Jeffery Simmons News: Sacks Maye in Week 9
Simmons finished Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Patriots with five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.
Simmons sacked Drake Maye for a seven-yard loss on the first play of the fourth quarter, which led the Patriots to punt two plays later. Later in the frame, Simmons jumped on a live ball forced by Arden Key while sacking Maye, which put the Titans in Patriots' territory and led to a six-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine five plays later. Simmons has logged a sack in consecutive games, and through seven regular-season contests, he's registered 15 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
