Jeffery Simmons News: Seven tackles vs. Cincinnati

Simmons logged seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Simmons was the Titans' second leading tackler Sunday behind James Williams and Luke Gifford (eight each). Simmons is now up 58 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, which surpasses his career-best output from the 2021 campaign (54). The 2019 first-round pick will look to add to his total in Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts.