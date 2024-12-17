Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffery Simmons headshot

Jeffery Simmons News: Seven tackles vs. Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Simmons logged seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Bengals.

Simmons was the Titans' second leading tackler Sunday behind James Williams and Luke Gifford (eight each). Simmons is now up 58 combined tackles through 13 regular-season games, which surpasses his career-best output from the 2021 campaign (54). The 2019 first-round pick will look to add to his total in Sunday's AFC South clash against the Colts.

Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now