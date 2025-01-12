Jeffery Simmons News: Tallies 76 stops

Simmons recorded 76 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 16 games in 2024.

Simmons remained a key cog in the Tennessee defense and logged a career-high 76 tackles. The rest of his line was less inspiring, particularly regarding his ability to disrupt the quarterback as he tallied nine quarterback hits -- his lowest mark since his rookie year. Simmons will remain a stalwart along the team's defensive line in 2025.