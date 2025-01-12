Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffery Simmons headshot

Jeffery Simmons News: Tallies 76 stops

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Simmons recorded 76 tackles, five sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles across 16 games in 2024.

Simmons remained a key cog in the Tennessee defense and logged a career-high 76 tackles. The rest of his line was less inspiring, particularly regarding his ability to disrupt the quarterback as he tallied nine quarterback hits -- his lowest mark since his rookie year. Simmons will remain a stalwart along the team's defensive line in 2025.

Jeffery Simmons
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now