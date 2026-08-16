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Jeffrey Bassa News: Four tackles in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Bassa (groin) recorded four total tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams.

Bassa was dealing with a groin injury at training camp, but he was ultimately able to give it a go in the preseason opener. The linebacker was able to play 43 percent of the defensive snaps in the contest, and he'll have two more contests to build off of his performance during the preseason.

Jeffrey Bassa
Kansas City Chiefs
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