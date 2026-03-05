Jelani Woods headshot

Jelani Woods News: Staying with Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Woods re-signed with the Jets on Thursday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

The tight end appeared in four regular-season games for New York last season, catching one pass for four yards. Woods spent the previous two seasons on injured reserve with the Colts due to hamstring and toe injuries.

Jelani Woods
New York Jets
