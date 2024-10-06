Jeremiah Moon News: Will play vs. Dallas

Moon (ankle) is active for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Moon was reinstated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll make his Steelers debut Sunday. Moon appeared in eight regular-season games for the Ravens in 2023 and finished with 12 tackles (six solo) and two forced fumbles. He could see some reps with the first-team defense due to starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) being inactive for Sunday night's game.