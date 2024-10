Owusu-Koramoah (neck) was discharged from a Cleveland hospital Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury in Sunday's win over the Ravens and was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, where he stayed overnight. The Notre Dame product's exit from the hospital is good news, although the severity of the injury and a recovery timeline are still unknown.