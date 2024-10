Owusu-Koramoah has left Sunday's game against the Commanders due to cramping, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Owusu-Koramoah was active in Week 5 before being sidelined, compiling five tackles, including two for a loss with 1.0 sacks. He also had an interception. His departure will likely lead to Khaleke Hudson seeing extra work at weakside linebacker.