Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Headed to reserve/PUP

The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list Friday.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury last October against the Ravens. The linebacker's NFL future was called into question due to the nature of the injury, but a move to the reserve/PUP list instead of a release is a good sign that his playing days may not be over quite yet. No timeline has been given for Owusu-Koramoah's potential return, however, so his career may still hang in the balance.