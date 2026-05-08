Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Headed to reserve/PUP
The Browns placed Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/PUP list Friday.
Owusu-Koramoah sustained a serious neck injury last October against the Ravens. The linebacker's NFL future was called into question due to the nature of the injury, but a move to the reserve/PUP list instead of a release is a good sign that his playing days may not be over quite yet. No timeline has been given for Owusu-Koramoah's potential return, however, so his career may still hang in the balance.
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