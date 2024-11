Owusu-Koramoah (neck) has been placed on IR by the Browns.

Owusu-Koramoah, who suffered a neck injury during Week 8 action, will thus be sidelined for at least four games, with his first opportunity to return to action arriving in Week 14 versus the Steelers. In eight games to date this season, Owusu-Koramoah leads the Browns with 61 tackles.