Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Injury: Not ready to return

Owusu-Koramoah (neck) will not play this Sunday against the Chiefs, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Owusu-Koramoah has already been on IR for the minimum of four weeks, but it looks like he will spend another week there. Technically, he could be designated to return, and practice with the team and just not suit up Sunday, but that doesn't appear to be the plan either. He'll now set his sights on a Week 16 return against the Bengals.